BJP MLA alleges 'media jehad' in UP bypoll coverage

Lucknow, Nov 21 (PTI) BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi on Thursday alleged "media jehad" by journalists covering bypolls in Uttar Pradesh.

He coined "media Jehad" to mean "spreading most lies" and issued a list of the journalists covering the Moradabad bypoll.

In a post on X, Tripathi said, "Just look at the list of journalists covering Moradabad from where most lies were spread in the UP byelections through edited videos and pictures." He used hashtag 'MediaJihad' with his post, which also had list of those covering the November 20 bypolls on nine seats from various media houses.

Reacting to his post, Congress organisation general secretary Anil Yadav said this list has name of "Muslim journalists".

"The BJP MLA is conspiring for violence against these journalists. If anything happens to them then the MLA will be responsible.

"Media organisations should not only boycott Tripathi but also initiate legal action against him," Yadav said.

Before joining politics, Tripathi was himself a journalist. He was adviser to the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his previous 2017-2022 regime. PTI ABN ABN KSS KSS