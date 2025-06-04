BJP MLA alleges senior jail officer sought Rs 300 crore from prisoners; top cop junks claim

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jun 4 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party (MLA) Suresh Dhas has claimed he has received complaints Maharashtra's Special Inspector General of Police (Prisons) Jalindar Supekar demanded Rs 300 crore from inmates of jails under his jurisdiction, a charge dismissed by the latter.

A video of Dhas speaking about Supekar, whose name had cropped up in the Vaishnavi Hagawane dowry harassment-suicide case of Pune district, and making the allegation surfaced on social media platforms on Wednesday.

"An officer of IG rank, Supekar, takes an amount of Rs 1 lakh and takes a mobile phone costing Rs 50,000 as a gift, which is unfortunate. I have also got a few complaints about Supekar. One of the complaints says Supekar demanded Rs 300 crore from prisoners," the ruling party MLA is heard saying in the video without elaborating.

He further said "When you ask for money from the daughter-in law of a relative (referring to Vaishnavi Hagawane and her husband's family) that means you are faulty. This is an example of moral decline." When contacted, IPS officer Supekar dismissed the claims made by BJP MLA Dhas.

"This is all falsehood, baseless and also meaningless," insisted Supekar, who is the uncle of Vaishnavi’s husband Shashank, son of former NCP leader Rajendra Hagawane.

Dhas also criticised Rajendra Hagawane and his family over the suicide of his daughter-in-law Vaishnavi last month over dowry demands.

Last week, Supekar was relieved of additional responsibilities as deputy inspector general of prisons of Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nagpur divisions.

Supekar was the Special IG in the Maharashtra Prisons Department, headquartered in Pune. He also held the additional charge as DIG of these three divisions. PTI AW DC RSY