BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely to head Trans Yamuna Area Development Board: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced the appointment of senior BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely as chairman of the Trans Yamuna Area Development Board.

Further, BJP MLA Raj Kumar Chauhan has been appointed as chairman of the Delhi Village Development Board.

"Experienced leaders Chauhan and Lovely, appointed as chairperson of the respective boards, with Cabinet rank, will drive the vision of Viksit Delhi," Gupta said.

According to an official order, the Trans Yamuna Area Development Board will have all the MLAs in the area as its members. These include the BJP MLAs Mohan Singh Bisht, Abhay Verma, Om Prakash Sharma, Jitender Mahajan, Ajay Mahawar, Anil Goyal, Sanjay Goyal, Ravikant and Ravinder Singh Negi.

AAP MLAs Gopal Rai, Veer Singh Dhingan, Surender Kumar, Kuldeep Kumar and Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad will also be members of the Board.

Apart from the MLAs, the Board will include senior officials such as the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Development Commissioner, heads of Finance Planning, PWD, Irrigation and Flood Control, Revenue, Power and Urban Development departments, vice chairman DDA, CEO Delhi Jal Board; CEO DUSIB and Chairmen of the Ward Committees of Shahdara (South) and Shahdara (North) under MCD.

Union minister and East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra, North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari and Delhi Development minister Kapil Mishra will be special invitees to the Board. Both the Boards will ensure faster implementation of development projects and closer coordination between elected representatives and officials, the chief minister said. PTI VIT HIG