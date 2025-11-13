BJP MLA asks party workers to work together to win Latur corporation polls

Latur, Nov 13 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP MLA and former minister Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar on Thursday urged workers and office-bearers to work unitedly, expose the Opposition's inefficiency and ensure the party's victory in the ensuing polls to the Latur City Municipal Corporation (LCMC).

He pointed out that development works across Latur district in central Maharashtra have gained significant momentum with generous funding from both central and state governments.

However, Opposition leaders, instead of fulfilling their responsibilities, are busy blaming the government for their own failures, alleged the MLA from Nilanga in Latur district.

Nilangekar, who is also Latur district election in-charge, urged party workers and office-bearers to work unitedly, expose the Opposition's inefficiency, and ensure the BJP's victory in the city municipal corporation elections.

Latur in the Marathwada region is among 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra where polls are to be conducted before January 31, 2026.

Addressing BJP office-bearers and other functionaries at a meeting, held here to assess poll preparations, the MLA emphasized that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, there has been no shortage of funds for Latur district's development.

The government is committed to bringing welfare schemes to every section of society. Opposition representatives have forgotten their duties and are criticizing the BJP-led government just to hide their incompetence, the legislator asserted.

Nilangekar called on BJP workers to hold 'panchanama meetings' (assessment gatherings) across Latur city to highlight the Opposition's failures and showcase the government's achievements.

He stressed that the upcoming elections should be approached with complete unity and coordination.

"The lotus (BJP poll symbol) is our candidate," Nilangekar insisted and assured the party would give an opportunity to deserving and dedicated workers to fight polls.

The next two months are crucial, and every office-bearer and worker must dedicate themselves to ensure the BJP's victory, he opined.

Speaking at the meeting, Latur city BJP president Ajit Patil Kavhekar stated that booth restructuring has been completed and the groundwork for victory has been laid.

He urged workers to visit every doorstep in the city and take the message of the party's work to the people.

BJP's Latur city election in-charge Archana Patil Chakurkar maintained the growing number of aspirants for party tickets shows strong faith in the party's leadership. PTI COR RSY