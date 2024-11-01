BJP MLA asks PM Modi to nationalise Waqf properties

Bengaluru, Nov 1 (PTI) Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to nationalise the Waqf properties.

He said the overreach of the Waqf Boards and the lack of accountability have led to significant distress among property owners.

Calling it a "Tyranny of Waqf Board", the former union minister said it is claiming lands of farmers, mutts, temples and landowners, which is against the principles of equality enshrined in our Constitution.

The current Waqf Act, under which Waqf Boards operate, has led to widespread issues, including the unauthorised acquisition of private lands, farms, historical institutions, and even properties predating independence, the Vijayapura BJP MLA alleged.

"In light of these concerns, I humbly request your esteemed office to consider nationalising Waqf properties to ensure fair administration and to prevent further injustices," the MLA said.

"The overreach and apparent lack of accountability have led to significant distress among property owners and created a sense of injustice. The law, as it currently stands, is perceived as draconian and allows for actions that often go unchecked, resulting in property seizures that challenge the rights of Indian citizens," he alleged.

Yatnal said the nationallsation of Waqf properties would not only help to establish greater transparency but would also protect the interests of rightful property owners.

Further, it would also prevent any institution or board from wielding unchecked power over private and public lands, ensuring that our laws uphold the fundamental right to equality. PTI GMS GMS KH