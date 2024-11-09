BJP MLA asks supporters to push man out of rally for asking questions, blames him for disruption

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 9 (PTI) The supporters of a BJP MLA from Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar allegedly pushed a man out of his rally venue after he raised questions about the legislator’s earlier poll promises.

The lawmaker, Prashant Bamb, called the man a member of his rival candidate’s camp and accused him of disrupting the event and not letting him speak.

The alleged episode unfolded when Bamb, who represents the Gangapur assembly constituency, was addressing a rally at Gawli Shivra village on Friday night. The BJP has renominated Bamb, who faces Satish Chavan of NCP (SP) in the November 20 assembly polls.

In a video widely circulated on social media, a man from the audience is heard questioning Bamb about his earlier poll promises.

In the video, the BJP legislator purportedly tells him, “You will regret till your death...” The next moment, he asks his supporters to usher the man out of the venue. A commotion ensues as per the video.

Later, asked about the incident, Bamb told reporters, “The person had been speaking for 30 minutes. He was doing so to prevent me from not giving my speech.” The MLA said this was not the first time someone had tried to disrupt his event.

“I’ve encountered such people 28 times before. They are supporters of my opponent Satish Chavan. They were roaming in his car,” he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve attacked Bamb, alleging that the man was threatened for asking questions.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah is inviting opposition leaders for open discussions. Does it suit the BJP MLA to threaten a common man over questions? Does his party teach him that if you cannot answer, then threaten the person,” he asked on X. PTI AW NR