BJP MLA bats for farmers, writes to UP govt over land acquisition near Noida

Noida, May 24 (PTI) BJP MLA Dhirendra Singh on Friday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government and urged that the "longstanding" grievances of the farmers whose land has been acquired in Gautam Buddh Nagar be promptly addressed.

Singh, who played a key role in negotiating the land acquisition for the Noida International Airport, wrote to the chairman of board of revenue, Uttar Pradesh government, ahead of a proposed meeting in Lucknow vis-a-vis the farmers' issue.

"I would like to begin this letter with this statement of the honourable court. Where the acquisition is for industrial or business houses, we should play not only the role of a land acquirer but also the role of the protector of the land-losers," Singh said in his letter.

"I am writing to advocate for the longstanding grievances of the farmers in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district. These issues have led to protests and unrest among the farming community, and it is crucial that we address them promptly," he added.

The MLA from Jewar pointed out that the farmers of Gautam Buddh Nagar have been demanding developed plots and increased compensation for their land acquired in the past. Specifically, they seek 10 per cent of residential plots or equivalent compensation in lieu of land acquired from them for development projects.

"Their demands have persisted since 1997, but a satisfactory resolution has not been achieved," Singh wrote.

The BJP MLA said the Greater Noida Authority approved 10 per cent residential plots for the farmers on developed land, but further approval is required from the state government.

"As we convene today's high-level meeting in Lucknow, I urge you to advocate strongly for the farmers' cause," he urged the revenue board chairman.

The MLA listed out the key demands of the locals, saying the farmers deserve 10 per cent 'abadi' plots as compensation for the land acquired from them and these plots should be developed and made suitable for residential purposes.

"In addition to the 'abadi' plots, the farmers should receive 64 per cent additional compensation for the acquired land. This fair compensation will acknowledge their contribution to development projects," he said.

Singh said the authority should allow the farmers to use their residential plots for commercial purposes.

"This flexibility will empower them economically and enhance their livelihoods. The farmers' demand for more abadi land in villages should be seriously considered. Adequate living space is essential for their well-being," he added.

The BJP MLA said as the government engaged in discussions with the farmers, he encourages the officials to "listen attentively" to their concerns and "work collaboratively" to find a "comprehensive solution".

"Our commitment to resolving these issues within three months will demonstrate our dedication to the welfare of the farming community. Thank you for your attention to this matter. I trust that your advocacy will contribute significantly to alleviating the hardships faced by our farmers," he added. PTI KIS AS AS