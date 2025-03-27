BJP MLA Bisht to present resolution renaming Mustafabad to Shiv Vihar in Delhi Assembly

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The Mustafabad constituency having a high Muslim population is likely to get a new name "Shiv Vihar", as its ruling BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht is scheduled to introduce a resolution for the name change in the Delhi Assembly on Friday.

The list of business of the Assembly showed that Bisht, also deputy Speaker of the Assembly will introduce a private member resolution "This House resolves that the name of the Mustafabad Assembly Constituency may be changed to Shiv Vihar Assembly Constituency in view of the sentiments of constituency voters," post-lunch during ongoing budget session on Friday.

Bisht had asserted during the campaigning for the Delhi Assembly polls in February that Mustabad has a higher population of Hindus who wanted its name changed to "Shiv Vihar" or "Shiv Puri".

Mustabad lies in northeast Delhi was rocked by fierce communal violence in which over 50 lost their lives, immediately after Assembly polls in February 2020.

Bisht won the constituency defeating AAP candidate Adeel Ahmad Khan by over 17,000 votes. A riot accused and former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain was an AIMIM candidate in the triangular contest.

Bisht, 67, is a senior MLA in the current Assembly. He became MLA first time in 1993 from the neighbouring Karwal Nagar seat.

The BJP returned to power in Delhi winning 48 of the 70 seats in the Assembly polls held. The AAP which dominated Delhi since 2013 was forced to sit in Opposition with just 22 seats in its kitty. PTI VIT HIG HIG