BJP MLA booked for 'insulting' remarks against woman SP

Davangere (Karnataka), Sep 3 (PTI) An FIR was registered against BJP MLA B P Harish on Wednesday for allegedly making "insulting" remarks against a woman IPS officer here, police said.

The MLA from Harihar, while addressing a press conference, had made remarks comparing Davangere Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth to a pet waiting at the gate, as he accused her of not acknowledging him properly during official meetings and events.

Following a complaint by the SP, a case was registered against the MLA under sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 79 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult a woman's modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at KTJ Nagar police station, a senior police officer said.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, the BJP MLA had said, "If you see the way the SP behaves -- as a MLA if I go to a meeting, she does not acknowledge properly, but for those from the Shamanuru family (veteran Congress leader Shamanuru Shivashankarappa, his Minister son SS Mallikarjun and daughter-in-law and Congress MP Prabha Mallikarjun) she will wait for an hour near the gate, behaving like a Pomeranian dog at their house." PTI AMP KSU SA