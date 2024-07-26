BJP MLA brandishes sword presented to him on stage, MP Cong seeks police case

Indore, Jul 26 (PTI) The Congress sought a police case against BJP MLA Rakesh Golu Shukla for brandishing on stage a sword presented to him here during a Kanwar yatra event on Friday.

The event was organised under the BJP MLA in Rajwara area to welcome the annual Baneshwari Kanwar Yatra.

"Shukla openly brandishing the sword has sent a wrong message to the public. A case must be registered against him under the Arms Act," MP Congress general secretary Rakesh Singh Yadav said.

When contacted, Assistant Commissioner of Police Vinod Dixit said he was not aware of the incident but added action will be taken as per law if a complaint is received. PTI HWP LAL BNM