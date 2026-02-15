BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj sent to 7-day CID custody in murder case

Bengaluru, Feb 15 (PTI) BJP MLA B A Basavaraj, also known as Byrathi Basavaraj, was on Sunday remanded to seven days of CID custody in connection with a murder case.

The K R Puram MLA was produced before a magistrate at the judge’s residence here and was remanded to seven days’ CID custody for further investigation.

The development came after doctors at the state-run Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research certified that Basavaraj was medically stable, police said.

The former minister has been named as one of the accused in the murder of Shivaprakash alias Bikla Shiva, a realtor-cum-rowdy sheeter, who was killed on July 15 last year.

Basavaraj was arrested by CID officials on Thursday, soon after he landed at the airport here from Ahmedabad, following the Supreme Court’s refusal to entertain his plea challenging a High Court order denying him anticipatory bail in the case.

During the mandatory medical examination after his arrest, the MLA raised concerns about his cardiac condition, prompting doctors to seek an opinion from the specialised hospital.

Based on the medical opinion, a Bengaluru court on Friday directed that Basavaraj be admitted to the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research for evaluation.

Meanwhile, state BJP president B Y Vijayendra, along with a few other party leaders, visited Basavaraj’s residence and met his family members and supporters to express solidarity. PTI KSU SSK