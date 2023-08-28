BJP MLA calls Union minister Meghwal 'corrupt', seeks removal from Cabinet

Jaipur, Aug 28 (PTI) Calling Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal "corrupt number one", Rajasthan BJP MLA Kailash Meghwal on Monday said he will ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove him from the Council of Ministers.

He made the allegation during a public meeting at a village in Bhilwara but did not elaborate.

Bikaner MP Arjun Ram Meghwal was recently appointed the convenor of the BJP's election manifesto committee for the Rajasthan assembly elections.

"This Arjun Ram Meghwal is corrupt number one. There are cases of corruption against him. I will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding he should be removed from the Council of Ministers," the Shahpura MLA said.

Arjun Ram Meghwal joined politics to save himself from corruption cases, Kailash Meghwal claimed, adding, "Cases against him are still going on." When contacted, the MLA further alleged that Arjun Ram Meghwal has been involved in corruption ever since he was an officer.

"What I have told the people in the meeting today is right. I am going to write a letter to PM Modi against the minister," he said.

On why he made these allegations now even though Arjun Ram Meghwal has been a minister of state for years, the former assembly speaker said he wanted to make voters aware because "Megwhal has been misleading voters and doing dirty politics".

Both Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Meghwal are Dalit leaders.

Arjun Ram Meghwal was appointed the Minister of State (independent charge) of Law and Justice, succeeding Kiren Rijiju.

He has been the chief whip of the party in the Lok Sabha and later, a Minister of State handling portfolios such as finance, corporate affairs, heavy industry and public enterprises, water resources, parliamentary affairs and culture.

The minister could not be contacted for comments. PTI SDA IJT IJT