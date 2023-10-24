BJP MLA Chandrabhan Singh says he will contest against party's official candidate from Chittorgarh

Jaipur: BJP MLA from Chittorgarh assembly constituency Chandrabhan Singh Akya, who has been denied a ticket by the party, on Tuesday announced that he will contest from the seat against the BJP's official candidate Narpat Singh Rajvi.
Akya has also filed a police complaint alleging that an anonymous caller had threatened to kill him and his family if he contested the upcoming election and demanded security.
"I will file the nomination on November 2. I am not contesting the election, workers have to contest the election. On October 26, the election office will be inaugurated," Akya told reporters after a public meeting.
Akya's supporters have been protesting after the BJP gave the ticket from Chittorgarh seat to former vice president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat's son-in-law Narpat Singh Rajvi, a sitting MLA from Vidhyadhar Nagar seat in Jaipur.
Assembly polls in Rajasthan are due on November 25.
Asked about Akya's police complaint, Chittorgarh Sadar SHO Bhawani Singh said that the MLA has alleged that an unidentified person called him from different numbers and threatened to kill him and vandalise his office.
"The matter is being investigated," the officer said.
Akya in his complaint said that when he did not pick up the call from one number, "the caller called him from another repeatedly and threatened to kill him and his family".
Following the repeated calls on Monday night, he complained to the police on Tuesday and demanded security for his family.
Akya has contested successfully twice from Chittorgarh in 2013 and 2018.
The MLA alleged that he was denied the ticket at the behest of the party's state president CP Joshi, who is an MP from the Chittorgarh parliamentary seat.