BJP MLA claims death threat due to her anti-encroachment initiative; cites religious angle

Nagpur, Feb 21 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP MLA Shweta Mahale on Friday said she had received a death threat through an anonymous letter as a result of her efforts to remove illegal encroachments in her Chikhali constituency in Buldhana district.

The letter dated February 20 was allegedly motivated by religious hatred, Mahale claimed.

The threats follow her efforts to remove illegal encroachments, she said, adding the work was being done in a fair manner without prejudice towards any community.

"However, misinformation has caused resentment among some groups. Police must ensure my safety," she said.

Her supporters held a protest during the day and submitted a memorandum to the police seeking action against those behind the letter.