BJP MLA claims TMC legislator's car grazed past her during protest near Bengal Assembly gate

Kolkata, Aug 2 (PTI) There was a commotion at the gate of the West Bengal Assembly on Friday when a TMC MLA's car tried to pass through a demonstration by BJP legislators protesting the alleged failure of the state to control rising essential prices.

TMC MLA Biswanath Das's car arrived at the assembly gate just before the second half of the session. As the vehicle slowly navigated through the protest, BJP MLA Sikha Chatterjee, who was part of the demonstration, alleged that one of the front tyres of the SUV touched her foot.

"I was about to be hit. I promptly stepped aside. Still, one of the front tyres grazed my foot," Chatterjee claimed.

Das, however, told reporters that his car was moving at a very slow speed and the driver was very cautious.

BJP chief whip Shankar Ghosh criticised the incident, stating, "This attitude of a TMC MLA reflects the scant respect the ruling party has for the opposition and its peaceful democratic protests." Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay responded to the allegations by saying, "I can't comment on the incident outside the Assembly gate based on what you say. I need to investigate further and check CCTV footage if necessary."