BJP MLA complains about `misleading' video showing her putting money in folder

Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) BJP MLA Meghna Bordikar on Thursday took objection to a viral video that showed her putting two Rs 500 notes in a folder while sitting in the Maharashtra legislative assembly, claiming that it was misleading.

Raising the issue in the assembly, Bordikar said she wanted to buy medicines as she was feeling feverish in the morning, so she took out the notes and kept them in a folder for passing it on to her personal assistant.

But the video clip was being shared on X to create the wrong impression, she said.

When some MLAs wondered how such a video was shot in the House, minister Shambhuraj Desai said it must have been taken from the live feed of the proceedings which is telecast.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam and some others demanded that the video must be taken off and media should be asked not to circulate it.

The presiding officer said an inquiry will be conducted into the issue. PTI MR KRK