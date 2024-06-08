BJP MLA complains to UP Chief Secretary on removal of security escort

Ghaziabad (UP), Jun 8 (PTI) BJP MLA of Loni constituency Nand Kishor Gujjar has accused senior police officials of removing his security escort during polls to keep him away from campaigning.

In a letter addressed to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) of Uttar Pradesh, dated June 7, the MLA wrote that his security officials were removed by "their senior officers" so that "I stay away from the election campaign and BJP loses in a sensitive assembly like Loni". He claimed the move had put his life at risk and he could have been murdered.

"A similar conspiracy was also hatched against the Hon'ble MLA of Muradnagar," he claimed, He accused the Police Commissioner of colluding with the opposition and of providing security personnel to the accused in cases of murder, extortion and theft.

"With the blessings of Mahadev, I remained safe despite the threats received from many fundamentalist countries and organisations " the MLA wrote without naming any police official.

"Till date, the Police Commissioner has not spoken to me on this subject. The Police Commissioner told me that my security has been removed on the instructions of the chief minister and on the orders of the Additional Chief Secretary Home," the MLA claimed.

He claimed the law and order situation in the district was "ruined".

"In an unsafe environment, should I stay here or take refuge in another state? Please inform and guide," the MLA asked in his letter.

Ghaziabad police commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra could not be reached for comment.

BJP candidate Atul Garg won the Ghaziabad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of over 3 lakh votes. PTI COR CDN RT RT