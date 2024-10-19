BJP MLA condemns Rajasthan education minister's remarks on teachers

Jaipur, Oct 19 (PTI) BJP MLA Suresh Dhakar on Saturday condemned Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar's controversial remarks on teachers and said the chief minister should ask him not to make such statements.

Dilawar on Wednesday said many teachers dress up inappropriately and this does not inculcate good values in their students.

"What kind of statements is your education minister making? I would request the chief minister to call up the education minister and advise him against making such statements. Teachers should not be insulted like this," the ruling party MLA from Begun in Chittorgarh district said at a function in a Chittorgarh school.

"Teachers work very hard. However, the education minister makes such statements. One should not speak like this. No matter how big a post someone gets, it is better to make rules for improvement rather than criticising," he said.

Dhakar said the minister should have framed a rule prescribing a dress code for teachers, rather than criticising them.

"You do not give them a chance to improve. You only make statements like this. I condemn it publicly. This should not happen. This defames the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said. PTI SDA RC