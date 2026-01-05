BJP MLA, Cong MLC come to blows at KDP meeting in Bidar

Bidar (Karnataka), Jan 5 (PTI) A government meeting descended into chaos on Monday as BJP MLA Siddu Patil and Congress MLC Bhimrao Patil came to blows in the presence of Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Monday.

The incident, which has gone viral on social media, took place during a district-level quarterly meeting of Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) chaired by Khandre at the Zilla Panchayat Hall in the district headquarters town of Bidar.

Hurling invective at each other over the forest land encroachment, the two leaders came to blows. Quickly, a police officer and other government officials present there separated them.

Later, Khandre intervened and pacified both.

Speaking to reporters, Siddu Patil said, in the previous KDP meeting, he had raised the issue of encroachment in 48 acres of land in Chikpet locality in Bidar.

“Today, the district administration gave me a reply which was not satisfactory. I raised the matter again,” he said.

Calling the incident "very unfortunate", Khandre appealed to all the parties to maintain peace and urged public representatives to act as role models to their constituents.

“The public representatives should not compromise law and order," he told media.

The conflict spilled out of the Zilla Panchayat hall and onto the streets as groups of supporters of Siddu Patil and Bhimrao Patil gathered and raised slogans condemning their rivals.

In view of the tense atmosphere in Bidar town, police deployed additional forces in the important locations, including their residences.

Police have put up barricades in front of their houses to prevent any trespassing. PTI GMS GMS ROH