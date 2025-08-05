BJP MLA demands high-level inquiry to unearth 'scam' in Himachal's Sirmour

Shimla, Aug 5 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh BJP spokesperson and MLA from Chopal Balbir Verma on Monday made serious allegations of corruption involving a Congress leader in Rampur Bharapur in the Sirmaur district, and demanded a high-level inquiry in the matter.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Verma said that as per the documents obtained from the Right to Information (RTI) Act, sand, gravel and cement were transported in bulk in vehicle numbers that have been issued for scooters and other light motor vehicles. He said that fake bills were allegedly generated and payments were made from the government treasury to the contractor's account.

He said that motorcycle number HP-71-5062 was shown to have transported 17.80 metric tons of sand and gravel in just two trips, while another motorcycle, number HP-71-6233, supposedly carried eight metric tons in two trips.

"Similarly, a vehicle with a loading capacity of only 945 kilograms, bearing registration number HP-71-4878, was shown to have transported 21.70 metric tons of gravel," he said.

Verma further alleged that identical bills, with numbers 154 and 152, were passed under the same contractor's name for the same materials and both the bills were paid. He also pointed out discrepancies in transport charges for cement.

"In 2022, the rate to transport cement was Rs 2,998 per trip, while in 2024, the same was done at Rs 1,534, which is very suspicious given that inflation has risen during that period," he added.

"If a high-level inquiry is initiated in this matter then a corruption involving crores of rupees will be unearthed, therefore, we demand the state government to constitute a high-level committee which should include a high rank official and a member of the judiciary to investigate this matter," said Verma. PTI/COR MNK MNK