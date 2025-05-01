BJP MLA demands memorial for terror attack victims in Dombivli

Thane, May 1 (PTI) Local BJP MLA Ravindra Chavan has demanded that the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) construct a memorial for the three residents of Dombivli in the district who were killed in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam last week.

The memorial should be constructed at Bhagshala ground where the last rites of the three victims were performed, he said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Atul Mone, Sanjay Lele and Hemant Joshi from Dombivli were among the 26 persons, mostly tourists, who were killed in the attack in south Kashmir on April 22.

"These were innocent civilians who became victims of terrorism. Their memory should remain etched in the hearts of Dombivli residents. The construction of a memorial at Bhagshala Maidan will be a fitting tribute to them," Chavan said.

He has requested KDMC commissioner Abhinav Goyal to take steps in this regard, he added. PTI COR KRK