BJP MLA demands probe into 'illegal transfer of lands' in Jharkhand's Santhal Pargana region

Ranchi, Feb 27 (PTI) BJP MLA Devendra Kunwar on Friday demanded a high-level probe into the alleged illegal transfer of lands in Jharkhand's Santhal Pargana region.

The legislator alleged that Bangladeshi infiltrators were grabbing tribal land in the region in violation of Santhal Parganas Tenancy (SPT) Act, 1949.

"After Sahibganj and Pakur districts of Santhal Pargana, Bangladeshi infiltrators are now entering Dumka district, which is a matter of serious concern," Kunwar said.

In response, Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Deepak Birua said Section 42 of the SPT Act has provision for the eviction of the illegal possessor or encroacher from the transferred land and the restoration of the land to the original owner.

"Strict compliance with the above-mentioned sections is being enforced by all the districts under Santhal Pargana," the minister said.

Birua urged the legislator to provide the specific cases of illegal land transfer and assured him that action would be taken against encroachers.

The Act is designed to protect tribal land rights by prohibiting or restricting the transfer of land to non-tribals in the Santhal Pargana region.

The House witnessed uproar after CPI(ML) Liberation MLA Arup Chatterjee demanded that Health Minister Irfan Ansari present the report of the probe into five children suffering from thalassemia testing HIV positive after blood transfusion in Chaibasa.

Replying to Chatterjee, Ansari said the probe is underway and the report will soon be released.

BJP MLAs alleged that the government was not serious about the issue, leading to an uproar in the House.

"Six months have passed but the probe is yet to be completed. I demand that the report be presented in the House during the ongoing session," Chatterjee said.