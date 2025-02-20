BJP MLA Dhas alleges corruption worth crores during Munde's tenure as Maharashtra agri minister

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP MLA Suresh Dhas on Thursday accused NCP minister Dhananjay Munde of being involved in a Rs 300 crore scam when the latter headed the agriculture ministry and asserted he should resign.

Munde, MLA from Parli in Beed, is under fire from the opposition and some Mahayuti colleagues after close aide Walmik Karad was held in an extortion case linked to the abduction and brutal murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Massajog in Beed on December 9.

Dhas, an MLA from Ashti in the same district, pointed out that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party, had quit when allegations were made against him pertaining to irrigation projects.

"Munde orchestrated suspicious transactions, including large-scale purchases without requests for the same from farmers or regional officers. The proposals were sent and government resolutions were issued on the same day. Recommendations of state agriculture commissioner Pravin Gedam to carry out transactions through DBT were ignored," Dhas alleged at a press conference.

"Under the orders of Deputy Secretary Santosh Karad, advance payments were made for procurement of Nano Urea, Nano DAP, and measures to control snail infestations, with approval from the Chief Minister. Munde, however, decided to bypass the existing DBT route to make payments for farmers. In the name of advance mobilisation of funds, Munde bypassed the mandatory approval of such decision by the scrutiny committee under the chief secretary," Dhas further alleged.

While crops like cotton are harvested in December, the procurement of fertilisers for them were given later in March, he said attacking Munde, adding that the latter "manipulated the tender process to engineer a scam".

"The scam involves Rs 21 crore for nano urea, Rs 56 crore for DAP, Rs 45 crore for batteries, and purchase of cotton storage bags at inflated rates. Munde and his associates have siphoned off Rs 180 crore," the BJP MLA alleged.

Dhas said a special investigation team must be set up to probe this alleged scam, adding that it was surprising Ajit Pawar had not sought Munde's resignation so far.

The corruption extends beyond Beed, Dhas said while expressing his intention to file a detailed complaint with Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and the state's Anti Corruption Bureau.

He also claimed corrupt practices under Munde included illegal payments of Rs 100 crore for transfers and promotions in the department.

Social activist Anjali Damania has also levelled similar allegations against Munde, who was agriculture minister between July 2, 2023 and November 2024, and his associates.

"Munde says he will file a defamation case against Damania. He should also file a defamation case against me if he believes what I am alleging is wrong," Dhas said.

Munde has maintained he has no connection with the sarpanch case and has also refuted allegations of irregularities when he was agriculture minister earlier. PTI ND BNM