BJP MLA Dhirendra Singh urges CM Adityanath to enact Lift Act in UP

Noida, Aug 8 (PTI) BJP leader and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh on Tuesday met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow to urge that the Lift Act be implemented in the state.

Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, currently does not have any law to regulate the installation or usage of lifts.

The BJP legislator's request to the CM comes in the wake of multiple incidents of lift malfunctioning coming to the fore in Noida and Greater Noida – the twin cities in Gautam Buddh Nagar district adjoining Delhi which have hundreds of high rise group housing societies.

In a recent episode last week, a 72-year-old woman died of a possible heart attack after a lift malfunctioned in a society. The woman was alone in the lift at the time of the incident. The police have lodged an FIR and are investigating suspected negligence on part of the society's residents' body office bearers, maintenance management team and the lift-maker company.

"It is to be informed that many people have died due to lift accidents in Gautam Buddh Nagar district. Elevator accidents have increased significantly after the construction of high-rise buildings. For a long time, the residents of the district have been demanding the enactment of the Lift Act. The draft of this act is ready with the PWD (Public Works Department), which is to be placed in the House (state legislature) after the approval of the cabinet," Singh stated in a letter to CM Adityanath.

He highlighted that the lack of Lift Act has led to various issues, which include safety concerns, accountability and transparency, quality assurance and settlement of disputes among stakeholders in case of any incident.

"In the absence of strict regulations regarding installation, maintenance and inspection of elevators, accidents and malfunctions are frequently reported, resulting in injuries and in some cases, deaths," the BJP MLA said.

He said a dedicated Lift Act will set up a clear framework for accountability and transparency among developers, contractors and relevant authorities, ensuring that all parties adhere to standardized safety, protocols and procedures.

With the Lift Act, we can ensure that lifts installed in residential and commercial buildings meet high quality standards, reduce the risk of technical failures and ensure smooth operation, Singh said, adding that a well defined Lift Act will provide a legal forum to resolve disputes related to lifts between residents and other stakeholders.

"Therefore, you are requested to take further action by getting the new Lift Act made from the PWD department in this regard," he wrote to the chief minister.

Earlier this week, representatives of residents' bodies in Noida and Greater Noida also met with top officials of the local authorities to press for the enactment of the Lift Act in the twin cities. PTI KIS CK