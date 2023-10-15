BJP MLA faces protests demanding release of MGNREGA work wages

Kolkata, Oct 15 (PTI) BJP MLA Baren Chandra Barman on Sunday faced a demonstration by some people in his constituency Sitalkuchi in north Bengal's Cooch Behar district demanding the release of 100-day work wages under MGNREGA.

While Barman alleged that ruling Trinamool Congress supporters staged the protest, local TMC leadership denied the party's involvement.

"I will urge the central government to release wages of those found to be genuine workers," Barman said after the protest at Sitalkuchi, where he went to distribute new clothes to needy people in his constituency.

The demonstration by some people led the BJP MLA to leave the place.

The local TMC leadership denied involvement in the demonstration, claiming that this was held by villagers denied the 100-day work wages under MGNREGA. PTI AMR RG