BJP MLA files complaint against Congress' South Goa candidate over Constitution remark

Panaji, Apr 24 (PTI) Local BJP MLA Sankalp Amonkar on Wednesday filed a police complaint against Congress' South Goa candidate Viriato Fernandes under the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act, 1971, over his controversial statements about the Constitution.
Amonkar filed the complaint at Colva police station in South Goa.
Fernandes kicked off a controversy when he said that the Indian Constitution was "forced upon" Goa after its liberation from Portuguese rule in 1961.
The BJP MLA alleged that Fernandes disrespected the Constitution and thus committed a crime under section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act.
No First Information Report has been registered in the case yet, police sources said. PTI RPS KRK