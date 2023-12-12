BJP MLA found guilty of raping minor in 2014

Sonbhadra (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) A local court here on Tuesday convicted BJP MLA Ramdular Gond for raping a minor girl nine years ago and fixed December 15 for pronouncing the punishment.

Advertisment

Additional District Judge (First), MP/MLA Court, Ehsan Ullah Khan, found the MLA guilty in the 2014 rape case, said Special Public Prosecutor (POCSO) Satyaprakash Tripathi.

He added that the court has sent the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA to judicial custody while fixing December 15 for pronouncing the punishment.

Gond is the MLA from Duddhi assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district.

Advertisment

Giving detail of the case, Tripathi said that the incident took place on November 4, 2014, and a case was registered against the MLA under sections 376 (rape), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 5L/6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The MLA's wife was the gram pradhan at the time of the incident, he added.

The Myorpur Police had registered a case against the MLA on the complaint of the victim's brother.

Gond was not an MLA at that time and the trial of the case was going on in the POCSO Court.

After his election as the MLA, the files were transferred to the MP-MLA Court. PTI COR SAB SNS AS AS