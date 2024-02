Mumbai: BJP MLA from Kalyan East Ganpat Gaikwad was arrested on Saturday for shooting and injuring leader of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena inside police station in Maharashtra's Thane district late Friday night, police sources said.

The incident that took place at Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar around 10.30 pm, they said.

Mahesh Gaikwad, a Sena leader, was injured and admitted to a hospital in Thane city, sources said, adding that the process of registration of FIR was underway.