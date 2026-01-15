BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy announces protest rally in Ballari on January 17

Ballari (Karnataka), Jan 15 (PTI) Gangavathi MLA and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy on Thursday announced that the BJP will hold a massive public meeting in Ballari city on January 17 to protest the alleged attempt on his life during violence that broke out on January 1 over the installation of a banner near his residence.

Addressing a press conference, Reddy said the meeting venue has been shifted to the APMC Market area.

"Since PUC examinations are scheduled at the Municipal Grounds, the location has been changed," he said.

Reddy said the party expects a huge turnout.

"More than 50,000 people are expected to attend. As seating arrangements at the APMC are available only for about 30,000, we will restrict participation accordingly," he said.

Referring to the January 1 incident, in which one Rajashekhar was killed in firing by a private security guard during clashes triggered by a Congress banner related to the unveiling of Maharshi Valmiki's statue, Reddy alleged there was a conspiracy against him.

He said the agitation would continue until key demands are met.

"Our fight will not stop until Bharat Reddy is arrested and the case is handed over to the CBI," he said.

The MLA said the party would intensify its agitation in phases.

Based on the advice of national leaders, the party will carry out the protest in stages, he said, adding that BJP core committee members would be present in Ballari on the day of the protest.

Outlining the programme, Reddy said, "We will hold a core committee meeting in Ballari on that day. After the meeting, there will be a public stage programme, and later a delegation of senior leaders will submit a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner." He said the party leadership would decide the next course of action after the protest.

After the agitation, a delegation of the state party unit will go to Delhi on January 20 and then decide on a foot march, he said.

Reddy also said he had spoken to JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy and was hopeful of his participation.

Announcing the participation of senior BJP leaders, Reddy said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly and Council R Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, MPs Govind Karjol and Basavaraj Bommai have confirmed their presence.