BJP MLA gets first hair cut in five years after fulfilling vow to solve water issues in constituency

Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Thursday said he had got his hair cut for the first time in five years after completion of a vow to find a solution to the water woes in his Ghatkopar West constituency in Mumbai.

"This haircut is not about me. It symbolises the victory of the people and the fulfilment of a promise made to them," Kadam said.

Explaining the efforts that went into tackling the issue, Kadam said a comprehensive plan was implemented, including the construction of a water tank with a capacity of around 20.7 million litres.

To supply water to the tank, a dedicated pipeline of nearly four kilometres was laid from Bhandup, he added.

With the completion of the project, thousands of settlements and housing societies in Ghatkopar West are expected to get relief from water scarcity.

Kadam, who got a hair cut, asserted that politics is not limited to power.

"Understanding people's problems and resolving them is the real responsibility of an elected representative," Kadam said, adding the moment was an emotional one for residents of the area.