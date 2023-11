Akola, Nov 3 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and former Maharashtra minister Govardhan Sharma died on Friday at the age of 74 in Akola after battling cancer, his kin said.

Sharma, popularly known as 'Lalaji, represented Akola West Assembly seat six times since 1995.

His last rites will be held here on Saturday, local BJP leaders said. PTI COR BNM BNM