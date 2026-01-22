BJP MLA `heard' discussing money distribution during polls in audio clip; he alleges fabrication

Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) An unverified audio clip where BJP MLA Narayan Kuche is purportedly heard discussing over phone distribution of money during the civic elections went viral on Thursday, with the legislator claiming it was a doctored recording.

He never said any of the controversial things heard in the clip, and was going to file a complaint with the police, the MLA from Bandnapur in central Maharashtra told reporters. The audio recording featured voices of Kuche and a party worker, with the MLA purportedly asking why there was a delay in money distribution.

The worker is heard saying that it would be done after dark, and the MLA then purportedly says money should be distributed in daylight, and he had asked for a "PI's vehicle". PI generally refers to police inspector. "Let the poor people benefit," the MLA is heard saying.

The clip first surfaced during the January 15 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation polls where Kuche's sister contested from ward number 24 and won.

"It is an edited audio clip, doctored in such a way as to malign my image. The Opposition parties are deliberately indulging in mud-slinging and character assassination. I never said these things," Kutche told reporters.

BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban said the party did not believe in winning elections by distributing money, and alleged that the opposition was trying to malign Kuche's image.

The BJP won 57 out of 115 seats in Sambhajinagar, emerging as the single largest party. PTI ND KRK