BJP MLA honours vow by undertaking 3-km prostration walk to temple

Latur, Dec 6 (PTI) BJP MLA from Latur district, Abhimanyu Pawar, on Saturday, fulfilled a vow by undertaking a three-km "full-body prostration" walk from a sugar factory to a Lord Nilkantheshwar temple, and offered a sack of sugar produced from the now-revived unit.

The gesture marked the revival of the long-defunct farmer-owned sugar mill at Killari, which has now been relaunched as Shri Nilkantheshwar Shetkari Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana.

For years, the factory stood idle with worn-out machinery and crumbling infrastructure.

The Ausa MLA had visited the Nilkantheshwar Temple in August and vowed to undertake a full prostration journey if the sugar unit was revived.

On Saturday morning, Pawar began his 3-km "dandvat" journey from the sugar mill to the temple, a release said.

Upon reaching the sanctum, he offered the very first sack of sugar at Lord Nilkantheshwar's feet. He was accompanied by his wife, son, villagers, party workers and hundreds of devotees. PTI COR NSK