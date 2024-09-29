BJP MLA in attendance, Yuva Shakti Manch holds rally in Jaipur

Jaipur, Sep 29 (PTI) Yuva Shakti Manch held a rally here on Sunday amid elaborate security arrangements by police, with BJP MLA Balmukundacharya also attending the event.

A large number of people clad in saffron turbans and carrying saffron flags participated in the event.

The rally began from Khole ke Hanuman temple, passed through Muslim-dominated Ramganj and concluded at the Ramlila Maidan.

A concluding ceremony was organised at Ramlila Maidan where the organisers expressed their views.

Hawa Mahal MLA Balmukundacharya said the rally's objective was to ensure that "truth, Sanatan and the tricolour" remain established.

"The culture and traditions of India which are known all over the world should remain," he told reporters.