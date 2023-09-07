District status to Maihar: BJP MLA thanks both Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi has put up hoardings here carrying photographs of former chief minister and Congress veteran Kamal Nath and incumbent CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to thank both of them for turning Maihar, his assembly constituency, into a new district.

Earlier this week, CM Chouhan passed an order declaring Maihar as the 57th district of the state. It was earlier part of Satna district.

Tripathi has put up the hoardings on the thoroughfares in Bhopal, including the road in front of the offices of the opposition Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leaving people amused to see Nath and Chouhan, belonging to the two rival parties, figuring on the same page.

When contacted, Tripathi told PTI over the phone that Nath had got the proposal cleared from the cabinet for making Maihar in Satna as a district three years ago. He also thanked Chouhan for the move.