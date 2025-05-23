BJP MLA lashes out at opposition, video goes viral

Bhind (MP), May 23 (PTI) A video purportedly showing a BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh making objectionable remarks about the opposition went viral on Friday.

Ambrish Sharma, MLA from Lahar in Bhind district, was heard calling his local rivals from the Congress "dogs" and "thieves".

He did not name any party or a person, though.

"I'm warning these mushrooms who are flying high, there are still three and a half years left. I will have you crushed and you won't even know which side you were hit from," Sharma said.

Congress leader and former Lahar MLA Dr Govind Singh said Sharma's statements were unbecoming of a public representative. PTI COR LAL KRK