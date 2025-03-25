BJP MLA marshalled out as he protests demanding district status for Akhnoor border belt

Jammu, Mar 25 (PTI) BJP MLA Mohan Lal Bhagat on Tuesday strongly advocated granting district status to the Akhnoor border belt in Jammu and staged a protest during the Assembly session, prompting Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to order his removal from the House.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said there was no proposal under consideration to grant a separate district status to Akhnoor.

However, the BJP MLA pressed the chief minister for an explanation as to why Akhnoor and Chhamb could not be considered for granting district status to ensure better facilities for people there.

Speaker Rather reiterated that no such proposal is pending with the government, and urged Bhagat to allow House proceedings to continue.

Visibly irate, Bhagat moved towards the Well of the House and staged a protest, leading to noisy scenes.

Following the disruption, the Speaker directed the watch and ward staff to remove him, and he was subsequently marshalled out of the House. PTI AB TIR TIR