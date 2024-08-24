BJP MLA moves Delhi HC alleging CCTVs installed only in areas of AAP leaders

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) A BJP MLA has approached the Delhi High Court alleging that CCTV cameras were being installed by the AAP government only in the areas where leaders of the ruling party were elected.

The petition is listed for hearing before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela on August 27.

Petitioner Abhay Verma, a BJP MLA from Laxmi Nagar Constituency in East Delhi, said former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, in his budget speech 2020-21, had granted a sanction/clearance for the installation of CCTV cameras, still, the Delhi PWD Minister was given the power of approving the installation of the CCTV cameras.

This led to misuse of such power as the Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) was following a "pick and choose policy whereby CCTV cameras were only installed in the areas where leaders of the ruling party were elected", the plea said.

The petition, filed through advocate Satya Ranjan Swain, said the PWD minister had granted sanction for the installation of cameras in different assembly constituencies out of which only Laxmi Nagar was "deliberately" left out.

"As per the survey report of Bharat Electronics Limited, a total 2,066 number of cameras were required for the whole Laxmi Nagar assembly constituency. The petitioner requested the chief secretary, GNCTD by his representation to look into the matter, however, no reply on the representation was received," it said.

The plea claimed that the non-installation of CCTV cameras was negatively impacting the law and order situation of the constituency and the safety and security of the residents were at high risk.

"Whilst the ruling party used the funds sanctioned by the (then) deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia, the petitioner and the residents of his constituency were sidelined from rightful use of resources." "The petitioner made another representation to the Chief Secretary but the reply is still awaited," it said.

The plea sought a direction to the authorities to grant sanction and install CCTV cameras in the Laxmi Nagar constituency as per the Bharat Electronic Limited survey.

The petitioner has made the Delhi government and PWD parties to the petition. PTI SKV HIG