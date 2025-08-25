BJP MLA moves privilege motion notice against Himachal CM for 'misleading House'

Shimla, Aug 25 (PTI) Former Himachal Pradesh minister and sitting BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma on Monday submitted a privilege motion notice against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for "misleading the House and making false statements." The Dharamshala MLA also shared a copy of this on his Facebook account.

In a communication to Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Sharma said that he wishes to "move a privilege motion against the chief minister under the relevant Rules of Procedure" for allegedly misleading the House by making false statements on several occasions.

"The legislator has given a notice in writing. The matter is under serious consideration of the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat and the facts are being examined," Pathania told mediapersons.

When apprised about the notice being shared on Facebook, the Speaker said it cannot be shared as it is still under consideration.

"The notices cannot be given for mere publicity. There are rules if the notice is baseless," he said, adding that "certainly, we will take appropriate action at the relevant time".

According to Sharma's notice, on multiple occasions the chief minister gave replies that did not correspond to facts, and statements regarding government policies and announcements that have been found to be misleading and untrue. These statements have misled not only the House but also the public at large, it said.

"I request that this matter may kindly be taken up as a case of breach of privilege and appropriate action be initiated against the chief minister, so that no member dares to mislead this august House in future," Sharma said.

The letter shared on Sharma's Facebook page accused the chief minister of telling lies regarding employment to youths, Atal Aadarsh Swasth Sansthan, Pet Scan machine, Dearness Allowances of government employees and electricity bill of a cabinet rank MLA. PTI BPL RUK RUK RUK