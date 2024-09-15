BJP MLA Munirathna held over alleged death threats, casteist slur against contractor

Bengaluru, Sep 15 (PTI) BJP legislator Munirathna has been arrested in connection with two cases registered against him for alleged harassment, threats and casteist abuse.

"We have taken him into custody. He was detained in Kolar and brought to Bengaluru, after which he has been formally arrested in connection with the cases filed against him," a senior police officer said.

Advocate Sadananda, representing the BJP MLA and former minister, said the allegations were far from the truth and added there was no evidence.

"We will also be approaching the high court," he told reporters on Saturday. "We will file a counter complaint against the complainants and the truth will come out." The cases against the Rajarajeshwarinagar MLA were filed at Vyalikaval police station on Friday.

Official sources said Munirathna was taken to Bowring Hospital for a medical checkup and then to police station. His supporters had also gathered at Vyalikaval police station.

Citing violation of party discipline, the state BJP has issued a showcause notice to Munirathna and asked him to clarify the allegations before a disciplinary committee within five days.

BJP leaders, including Union minister Prahlad Joshi and Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka, while maintaining that action should be taken against Munirathna if he had committed any wrong, termed his "hurried arrest" vendetta politics and preplanned.

In the first FIR filed by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) contractor Cheluvaraju, the MLA is accused of demanding Rs 30 lakh as a bribe and threatening to terminate his contract if he did not pay the money.

The contractor alleged that Munirathna had initially demanded Rs 20 lakh in 2021 for a solid waste disposal contract. However, despite making that payment for getting 10 auto trippers for a waste management contract, he was not sanctioned those vehicles by the civic body.

According to the FIR, Cheluvaraju was being repeatedly harassed by the MLA, who allegedly verbally abused him and also physically assaulted him.

In the complaint, the contractor further alleged that the MLA did not allow him to execute his work and had even slapped him in September 2023.

Three others, including government officials, were also named in the FIR for allegedly threatening, abusing and harassing the contractor.

Cheluvaraju also claimed in the complaint that he contemplated ending his life because of the repeated harassment.

The contractor has also released a purported audio recording of a phone conversation between him and Munirathna.

According to the police, the second FIR against the accused MLA was filed on the complaint of a BBMP corporator who alleged that Munirathna had hurled casteist abuse, and insulted his caste and family.

Munirathna also allegedly asked Chaluvaraju, the contractor and the complainant in the first case, not to associate with the corporator because of his caste.

The second FIR was registered under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police added.

Later, Munirathna said the allegations against him were "far from truth".

"For the last 15 years, there have been no allegations by a contractor or from the public that Munirathna has used derogatory language. After the Lok Sabha polls and results, conspiracies have been planned against me," he said in a video statement.

The MLA said he wrote to demand a probe after receiving a complaint about irregularities of Rs 15 lakh every month in Devaraj Urs Truck Terminals Ltd and added that conspiracies against him started from that day.

"Anyone's voice can be created… The technology is advanced. Their intention is to send me to jail," Munirathna said.

"I knew bad days were awaiting me after the Lok Sabha poll results. It is a joint operation by the person who lost against me (Kusma H of Congress) in the assembly polls and DK Suresh (of Congress) who lost against Dr Manjunath (BJP candidate in Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha seat). Contractor Cheluvaraju has been used for it." Alleging that the complainant had filed atrocities cases against 20 people so far, Munirathna said he had not made any derogatory comment or spoken against Vokkaliga and Dalit community or people belonging to it.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged on X that "leaders @BJP4Karnataka who talk about rituals and culture first clean the mouth of your MLA Munirathna and tell the town. BJP's slogan that we are all Hindus is only limited to the election season".

Citing the purported viral audio, he said, "Munirathna insulated the Dalit and Vokkaliga community in the most obscene manner, demanded money and threatened to kill the contractor if the money was not paid. All these are crimes of very serious nature." "BJP state president @BYVijayendra and leader of Opposition @RAshokaBJP who stand in front of the media and preach about the law and order of the state, do they have the courage to stand up and speak in front of their own hooligan MLA Munirathna?" the chief minister asked.

"Now BJP leaders are left with two options. One is to support Munirathna's statement and admit that they are anti-Dalit or to publicly apologise to the Dalit community of the country and expel him from the party," he added. PTI AMP KSU ROH