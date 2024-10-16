BJP MLA Muniratna, accused of rape, walks out of Bengaluru prison

Bengaluru, Oct 16 (PTI) Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna on Wednesday walked out of the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison here, where he was lodged for nearly a month in connection with a rape case.

His release was initiated by the jail authorities a day after a special court granted him bail in the case filed against him by a 40-year-old woman.

Two other accused, who were booked along with him for helping him in executing the crime, were also granted bail.

"The MLA walked out of Parappana Agrahara Central Prison today following a court order granting him bail in the rape case against him," a senior police official said.

The FIR was registered against him and others at the Kaggalipura police station in Ramanagara district following a complaint by a woman, a social worker from Rajarajeshwarinagar who had been active in the BJP.

The MLA had been in judicial custody following his interrogation by the Special Investigation Team, which is probing three cases against him - two filed at the Vyalikaval police station here and the rape case at Kaggalipura station. PTI AMP RS KH