BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar meets CM Adityanath over Dasna temple incident

Lucknow, Oct 14 (PTI) BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar said he apprised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of all aspects of the Dasna temple incident in Ghaziabad during a meeting on Monday.

On October 4, members of the Muslim community gathered and allegedly pelted stones at the temple. They were protesting against remarks allegedly made by priest Yati Narsinghanand on Prophet Muhammad.

"Today I met Hon'ble Chief Minister @myogiadityanath ji and apprised him of all aspects of Devi Dasna Mandir. Hon'ble Chief Minister has asked to maintain peace in the matter. He also said that no culprit will be spared," Gurjar, who is BJP MLA from Loni seat, said in a post on X.

He also posted a photograph of the meeting with the chief minister.

On Sunday, Gurjar was stopped from going to the Dasna temple in support of Narsinghanand. He has called for Rohingya Muslims be expelled from the country and said that the National Security Act be imposed on those who allegedly attacked the temple.

Narsinghanand is facing multiple FIRs and protests from Muslim groups against his alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammad. He is alleegd to have made the remarks during an event at Hindi Bhavan in Lohiya Naga on September 29 in violation of Section 302 of BNS (deals with the offence of uttering words or making sounds to intentionally hurt someone's religious feelings.) Anil Yadav (40), a close aide of Narsinghanand, was arrested in connection to the case on October 11. Yadav, also called Chhota Narsinghanand, is a co-accused in the case.