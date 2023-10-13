BJP MLA Narayan Tripathi resigns, to contest MP elections with his new outfit

Bhopal, Oct 13 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Narayan Tripathi on Friday quit the party formally, and said his newly floated outfit will contest the next month's Madhya Pradesh assembly elections on the plank of statehood for the Vindh region of the state.

The Vindh Janata Party (VJP), his outfit, would aim to oust the BJP from the region in the November 17 elections, he told PTI.

“I have resigned the BJP's primary membership and also from the assembly. The BJP practices double standards. Its deeds are far different from its words," the four-time MLA, an influential Brahmin leader, said.

Before being elected to the assembly twice on a BJP ticket, Tripathi had been elected to the state legislature from the Congress and Samajwadi Party too. He had been the Samajwadi Party's state unit president at one time.

His relations with the BJP leadership in the state reportedly soured after March 2020, and he was accused of getting close to the Congress.

“My priority is to weaken the BJP and ensure that its loses, particularly in the Vindh region....I am not a B-team of any (rival) political party. The main aim of the VJP is to work for a separate state of Vindh which is a long cherished demand of the region,” he said. In the 2018 assembly polls, the BJP had won 24 out of 30 seats in Vindh region which borders on Uttar Pradesh. PTI LAL KRK