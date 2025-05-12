BJP MLA plays down Trump's remarks, `focus on PM's speech instead'

Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar on Monday said India should not give undue importance to US President Donald Trump's remarks about the India-Pakistan conflict and should rather focus on the message delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation.

Trump on Monday reiterated his claim that his administration stopped a "nuclear conflict" between India and Pakistan, telling the South Asian neighbours that America will do a "lot of trade" with them if they end hostilities.

"How much importance can one really give to Trump? After the trade war, within three days he withdrew his decision over reciprocal tariffs against China. As per my information, the US and China have reverted to old tariffs for 90 days," the BJP leader told a news channel.

After the announcement of his reciprocal tariffs, Trump made objectionable remarks against several heads of state, Bhatkhalkar further said, adding that it was unprecedented for a US leader.

"I think there is no need to give much importance to Trump....we should give more importance to our prime minister Narendra Modi and his message today," he said.

The BJP MLA also said no bomb blasts took place anywhere in the country in the last 11 years unlike during the UPA tenure.

In his first address to the nation after Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sternly warned Pakistan that India will not succumb to nuclear blackmail and sent a clear message to the world: terror and trade, terror and talks cannot go together.

"Operation Sindoor is India's new policy against terrorism. We have only kept in abeyance our operations against Pakistan and the future will depend on their behaviour," Modi said in a 22-minute address. PTI ND KRK