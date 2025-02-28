BJP MLA raises issue of damaged Bhagat Singh statue in Assembly session

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Malviya Nagar BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay raised the issue of the damaged statue of revolutionary leader Bhagat Singh in a South Delhi park during the ongoing Assembly session and demanded that it be restored to its original form as soon as possible.

Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa assured Upadhyay and the House that the restoration of the statue would be prioritised.Upadhyay raised the matter by moving a calling attention motion in the House, stating that the broken statue of the national icon was located in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park in Malviya Nagar.

"The statue has been lying broken for three years. It has not been repaired during this time," he said, accusing the previous AAP government of negligence in the matter.

Upadhyay further stated that if the Kejriwal-led AAP truly respected Bhagat Singh, they would have ensured its prompt repair and claimed that another statue of the martyr in Mehrauli had also been damaged and similarly neglected without any repair. PTI VIT ARD