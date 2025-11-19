BJP MLA Raj Sinha chosen for Jharkhand Assembly’s Best Legislator Award for 2025

Ranchi, Nov 19 (PTI) BJP MLA Raj Sinha has been selected for Jharkhand Assembly’s Best Legislator Award for 2025, an official said on Wednesday.

Sinha’s name was finalised at a meeting of the selection committee chaired by Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato.

Leader of Opposition and state BJP president Babulal Marandi, senior JMM legislator Stephen Marandi and other committee members were present at the meeting, the official said.

"Sinha will be felicitated with the award during silver jubilee celebration of Jharkhand assembly on November 22. Apart from him, some employees and staff of the Assembly would also be honoured for their outstanding work," Mahato told reporters.

Sixty-four-old Sinha has been representing Dhanbad assembly constituency since 2014.

"I always uphold constitutional values and make every effort to do so. If the legislative assembly has selected me as best legislator, I express my gratitude from the bottom of my heart towards everyone and bow in reverence to the people," Sinha told reporters.

Meanwhile, Speaker chaired a high-level meeting with top state officials including chief secretary Avinash Kumar, home secretary Vandana Dadel in view of upcoming 25th anniversary of state assembly on November 22.

The Speaker directed the officials to make necessary arrangements so that the celebrations are conducted peacefully.