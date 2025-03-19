BJP MLA rakes up again job 'irregularities' during Cong regime in Assembly

Chandigarh, Mar 19 (PTI) The ruling BJP and opposition Congress members on Wednesday locked horns again in the Haryana Assembly after an MLA of the saffron party brought up the issue of job "irregularities" during the previous regime.

BJP MLA Om Prakash Yadav alleged that the youth were unable to secure jobs during the then Congress regime as merit was ignored. He demanded a reply from the government over the action it was taking in the matter of alleged irregularities in the police inspector recruitment.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also alleged that during the Congress tenure, the recruitment process for government jobs was flawed. At that time, qualified youth were exploited and many deserving candidates, especially from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, could not think to get a government job, he said.

On Tuesday too, the Assembly witnessed noisy scenes after Yadav raised the matter and other BJP MLAs joined him in raking up alleged irregularities in recruitment for government jobs during the previous Congress regime.

Yadav, while referring to a court verdict, had alleged that a police recruitment was carried out in 2008 when the Congress was in power in the state. A topper had been unfairly denied a government job which was given to another candidate, he alleged.

On Wednesday, Bhupinder Hooda was allowed by the Speaker to present his side as the matter concerned the then Congress regime headed by the Congress leader.

The former chief minister defended the recruitments carried out during his regime. He said he was referring to the recent verdict of the high court here which does not say anything that raises questions on the then government.

Referring to the court verdict regarding the selection of police inspectors, Hooda said, "I am reading out from the court judgment, which says there is no fudging of records... there is nothing on record to establish that there was fraud, suppression of facts or connivance on the part of candidates or the selection committee." Chief Minister Saini said the petitioner in the case had submitted that two candidates who were selected did not even appear for the written exam and had submitted blank answer sheets.

At this, Hooda got up and said, "If this is the finding, as the CM is saying, then I will resign from the House..." Saini told the Assembly that the state government will seek the Haryana Advocate General's opinion regarding the decision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court concerning the recruitment of 20 posts of inspector in the Haryana Police during the Congress tenure.

He said if the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) can initiate an investigation into the matter through a specialised agency in compliance with the court's decision, the government is ready to provide the necessary services immediately.

According to an official statement later, Saini said in 2011, a petition was filed in the high court by an individual, alleging irregularities in the recruitment process for 20 posts of inspector in the Haryana Police conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission in 2008.

"The petitioner claimed that despite securing the highest marks in the written examination, insufficient marks were awarded in the interview. In addition, the petitioner alleged that two of the selected candidates had not even appeared for the written examination...," he said.

The court ruled that if the petitioner is not satisfied with this decision, then it is his legal right to appeal, Saini said.

The chief minister said the court had formed a three-member committee to investigate the petitioner's allegations.

"In its report, on this allegation of impersonation, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission stated that the attendance sheet of the written examination is no longer available. Therefore, to investigate this, a forensic match of handwriting recorded in the answer sheet should be done by a specialised agency by taking a sample of the handwriting of both the selected candidates.

"On this, the court in its order said it could not perform the role of an investigative agency but the Haryana Staff Selection Commission has the freedom to get the facts investigated," he said. PTI SUN KSS KSS