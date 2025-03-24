BJP MLA Ravinder Negi demands closure of meat shops during Navratri

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi on Monday demanded the closure of meat shops during the upcoming Navratri festival across the national capital.

He said even if the directive is not enforced across Delhi, he will try to ensure shops remain closed in his Patparganj constituency.

Negi recalled his tenure as a Nigam Parshad during which he had raised the same issue.

“Even then, I demanded that at least the shops near temples should remain closed on Tuesdays and during Navratri. After my request, shops in the entire area started closing on Tuesdays,” he told PTI.

Now, as an MLA, Negi said he will push for a broader implementation of this practice.

“Navratri comes twice a year and for us Sanatanis, it is a sacred festival dedicated to Maa Durga. We will request everyone to shut meat shops during these nine days,” said Negi.

“After 27 years, we have a government here and we will demand that meat shops remain closed across Delhi. Even if that doesn’t happen city-wide, I will ensure closure in my Patparganj constituency,” he added.

Negi further said that he plans to write to the District Magistrate (DM), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and Commissioner to formalize this request.

He also criticised the previous governments, claiming that they ignored Sanatanis.

“The earlier governments never respected our sentiments -- they only took Hindu votes. Now that we are in power, we will bring change. For at least these nine days, meat shops should remain closed,” he said.

The Chaitra Navratri, a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, will begin on March 30 and conclude on April 6. PTI NSM AS AS