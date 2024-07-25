BJP MLA seeks job portal for farmers' children in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Noida, Jul 25 (PTI) BJP MLA from Jewar Dhirendra Singh has written to the Chief Executive Officers of the Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development authorities, proposing the creation of a dedicated web portal to help the children of farmers find employment in the industrial sector.

The three authorities, which function under the Industrial Development Ministry of the Uttar Pradesh government, manage development, acquisition and allotment of land in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

In his letter, Singh emphasised the need for such a portal, noting that the acquisition of agricultural land for industrial development significantly impacts the lives of many families.

"While such development is essential for progress, it is equally important to address the welfare of those affected by land acquisition," Singh wrote in his letter, dated July 22.

Singh's constituency Jewar is home to the upcoming Noida International Airport, the proposed Film City, Fintech City, among other big ticket projects along the Yamuna Expressway.

The BJP lawmaker also highlighted the unique challenges faced by the unemployed children of farmers in finding meaningful employment opportunities.

The proposed portal would serve as a platform for these individuals to explore job opportunities within the industrial companies operating in the region, he said.

Singh outlined several key features for the portal, including a user-friendly interface, regular updates on job listings, and notifications about new job openings.

"The portal should be intuitive and easy to navigate, ensuring accessibility for all users," he stated.

Additionally, the portal should offer skill enhancement programmes in collaboration with educational institutions and vocational training centres. These programmes should include resources for enhancing employability, such as resume-building workshops and interview preparation, he said.

"Ensure transparency in the recruitment process, including fair selection criteria and equal opportunities," Singh urged.PTI KIS DV DV