BJP MLA seeks narco test of NCP minister''s aide in sarpanch murder

Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) BJP MLA Suresh Dhas on Friday demanded that a narco test of Walmik Karad, who is in judicial custody in an extortion case linked to the brutal murder of a village sarpanch in Beed district, be conducted.

Karad is a close aide of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, who has been under fire since the former's arrest in the extortion case related to the murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in December 2024.

The Minister for Food and Civil Supplies is the NCP MLA from the same district.

The opposition has been demanding Munde's ouster for an impartial probe into the sarpanch's murder.

Deshmukh was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9, 2024, for allegedly trying to stop an extortion bid targeting an energy firm in Beed district.

The police have so far arrested seven persons in connection with the sarpanch's murder, while accused Krushna Andhale is still at large.

Karad was arrested in the extortion case, and is in judicial custody.

“It has been two months since the sarpanch was brutally killed but Andhale is still absconding,” Dhas told reporters in Beed. “A narco test of Karad needs to be done,” he added.

Dhas said Andhale’s friends attacked Ashok Mohite, a resident of Dharur, for watching news about Munde and Karad. The attack left Mohite hospitalized, while the suspects have been arrested in Karnataka, he said.

According to a police complaint, the two assailants, purported supporters of Munde, also threatened Mohite of meeting a fate similar to the murdered sarpanch.

A narco test involves the intravenous administration of a drug (such as sodium pentothal, scopolamine and sodium amytal) that causes the person undergoing it to enter into various stages of anaesthesia.

In the hypnotic stage, the person becomes less inhibited and is more likely to divulge information, which would usually not be revealed in the conscious state. PTI VT